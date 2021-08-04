Microsoft Advertising Target Impression Share Bidding & More

Microsoft Advertising this week announced in its August roundup it launched Target impression share bidding, Integral Ad Science (IAS) protection, new automated extensions, labels for account organization and changes to unified accounts.

With Target Impression Share bidding strategy, you can let Microsoft Advertising automatically sets your bids. Yay. :) Microsoft said this is good for:

Visibility and awareness: Help your brand get premium visibility both during sustained periods and/or promotion periods.

Competitive advantage - Stay on top of the competition by maximizing your impression share.

More volume - By optimizing your ad placement, you increase your likelihood for more click and conversion volume.

Here is how to select it:

Here is the option for where you want the ad to show on the page:

Microsoft also announced:

Integral Ad Science platform-wide brand safety protection now available globally

Dynamic Location enhances ads with location information from your location extensions and Bing Maps

Dynamic Multimedia enhances ads with multimedia assets, such as images and videos (begins flighting in early 2022)

Syndication Decorations enhance ads with additional decorations added by search partners.

Organize your accounts with labels

Create multiple unified campaigns accounts underneath the same manager account.

Create a mix of unified campaigns and expert mode accounts underneath the same manager account.

Link to and from manager accounts that contain a combination of unified campaigns and expert mode accounts.

Here is a screen shot of the new labels option for organizing your accounts:

You can learn more on the Microsoft blog.

