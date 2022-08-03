Daily Search Forum Recap: August 3, 2022

Aug 3, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the large Google webmaster report for August, it is an excellent way to catch up on the past month of SEO news. The Google tracking tools are possibly finally picking up on the Google product reviews update changes in aggregate. Google is testing showing image results with the site name and favicons in web search. Google launched a new simpler, more unified Google Tag. Microsoft Advertising announced a boat load of features like rolling out automotive ads, new ad formatting options, bid strategies and so much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Tracking Tools Now Picking Up On The July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update Volatility?
    So we have been watching the July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update for some time and noticed that based on SEO chatter from within the community, it likely really kicked in on Friday afternoon. But the automated Google search result tracking tools really did not show much, in aggregate, but as of this morning, they now are.
  • Google Tag - A New Version
    Google announced a new Google Tag that Google says will "unlock new capabilities to help you do more, improve data quality and adopt new features - without requiring more code." Google Tag Manager is not changing today but it sounds like it will change in the future.
  • Microsoft Advertising Rolls Out Automotive Ads, New Ad Formats, More Bidding Options, Plus More
    Microsoft announced its monthly updates for the Microsoft Advertising platform. This includes rolling out automotive ads, new ad formats, more bidding options, vertical ads and so much more.
  • Google Tests Site Name & Favicon On Image Results Within Web Search
    Google is testing promoting the source of the images it displays in web search by adding the full site name and the favicon from the site in the image box. This was spotted by James on Twitter and I simply cannot replicate this.
  • August 2022 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the large Google webmaster report for August 2022 - catching you all up on what you may have missed in the past month related to Google search and SEO topics. We had a confirmed Google algorithm update, the July 2022 product reviews update, we had a large indexing outage and several unconfirmed updates.
  • G Logo In Cement Pillar At Google Germany
    I found this photo of what looks like a cement pillar inside the Google Germany office. The weird part is not the pillar but the super G logo embedded in it. And I have no clue what is on top of it.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: August 2022 Google Webmaster Report
 
blog comments powered by Disqus