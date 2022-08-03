Daily Search Forum Recap: August 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the large Google webmaster report for August, it is an excellent way to catch up on the past month of SEO news. The Google tracking tools are possibly finally picking up on the Google product reviews update changes in aggregate. Google is testing showing image results with the site name and favicons in web search. Google launched a new simpler, more unified Google Tag. Microsoft Advertising announced a boat load of features like rolling out automotive ads, new ad formatting options, bid strategies and so much more.

