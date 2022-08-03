Google Tag - A New Version

Google announced a new Google Tag that Google says will "unlock new capabilities to help you do more, improve data quality and adopt new features - without requiring more code." Google Tag Manager is not changing today but it sounds like it will change in the future.

Google explained that "the Google tag (gtag.js) is a single tag you can add to your website to use a variety of Google products and services. Instead of managing multiple tags for different Google product accounts, you can use the Google tag across your entire website and connect the tag to multiple destinations."

Google said with the previous tag you had to set up a global site tag (gtag.js). The global site tag "has evolved into the Google tag," Google wrote. Your Google tag (gtag.js) has a single tag ID you can add to your website to use a variety of Google products and services. Instead of managing multiple tags for different Google product accounts, you can use a single Google tag across your entire website and connect the tag ID to multiple destinations, Google added.

A new “Google tag” screen will replace the existing global site tag screens in Google Ads and Google Analytics, letting you access measurement features without adding code after the initial set-up. Changing settings in your Google tag will affect all associated destinations.

You can learn a lot more in this help document or on Search Engine Land or via Ginny Marvin's tweets:

1. The new Google tag is built on top of existing gstag.js implementations, so no need to add new code. Your existing installations automatically become the Google tag. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 2, 2022

3. You can easily combine & manage your Google tag settings from the new Google tag screen in both Google Ads & Google Analytics. The one code works across both products. pic.twitter.com/i5Wel8oi1N — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 2, 2022

And SEL has a helpful article on the Google tag as well: https://t.co/uDWSs32oWr — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 2, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.