Google is testing promoting the source of the images it displays in web search by adding the full site name and the favicon from the site in the image box. This was spotted by James on Twitter and I simply cannot replicate this.

Here is his screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

Here is what I see (I also see the wider format):

I like that Google is promoting the source of the image right away but yes, it does push things down more on the page.

