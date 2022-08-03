Microsoft Advertising Rolls Out Automotive Ads, New Ad Formats, More Bidding Options, Plus More

Microsoft announced its monthly updates for the Microsoft Advertising platform. This includes rolling out automotive ads, new ad formats, more bidding options, vertical ads and so much more.

I am not going to go through all the announcements, you can read them on the Microsoft blog linked above.

Automotive Ads Rolling Out

Microsoft Advertising has been testing automotive ads since last year and now said it is rolling it out to all. Microsoft said it is currently "piloting vertical ads in areas like Travel and Financial services, and today we’re delighted to share that we’ll be making Automotive Ads generally available to all advertisers globally in the coming weeks!"

Vertical-Based Ads

Microsoft explained how vertical ads work saying they "are different for each category or industry. They focus on information that a specific consumer is looking for and provide it in an engaging, easy-to-read format, pre-click, and with images."

Vertical ad content comes from dynamic data feeds. They use search intent data, and a deep understanding of users’ needs to connect customers to richer ad experiences that break through the clutter. Microsoft artificial intelligence (AI) uses these feeds to source all attributes displayed in the ads, using advertisers’ existing digital catalogs. It also minimizes the time and resources required to set up and manage campaigns on our network.

More...

Microsoft is now available in 64 markets globally—with more markets coming later this year.

You can now use Dynamic Remarketing for Travel, Automotive, and Events. Once you have your dynamic data feed, you have two options to get set up with Dynamic Remarketing on the Microsoft Audience Network.

Video ads allows you choose between three different bidding options for video; reach/impressions, video views, and website visits

Piloting for automated bidding across the Microsoft Audience Network

New customer data platform integrations for Customer Match

Expanding audience targeting new markets

Smart Campaigns expanding to new markets

Reporting experience updates

Forum discussion at Twitter.