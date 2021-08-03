Daily Search Forum Recap: August 3, 2021

Aug 3, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says it is often faster to see your pages return in Google Search after downtime than those pages being removed from Google Search. Bing has a new "did you know" search box. Yea, if you remove sections of your site from Google, it will impact your rankings. Google Discover is not in the Search Console API because there are no queries. SEOs are split on if they should use the rel sponsored attribute.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Why Is There No Discover Data In Google Search Console API? There Is No Query.
    The Google Search Console Performance report API does not include Google Discover data. We've known that for a while. But the question is why? John Mueller of Google said the reason is "partially because there's no notion of "query"."
  • Google: If You Remove A Part Of Your Site, The Site Will Rank Differently
    Here is one of those classic John Mueller responses, where the Googler said "So, asked differently, if you remove a part of your website, will that website rank differently? Yes, of course it will. It's a different website afterwards." Classic.
  • Poll: SEOs Split On How They Will Nofollow Sponsored Links
    Aleyda Solis posted a Twitter poll last week after Google published its suggestions around the link spam update and nofollow vs rel sponsored attributes. The poll showed that SEOs are very split around how they will or will not handle sponsored links.
  • Google: Coming Back In Search Is Faster Than Dropping Out In Search After Downtime
    John Mueller of Google said on Reddit the other day that generally speaking he has seen that it is faster for sites to return to the Google search results after experiencing site downtime than it takes for the pages to drop out of the Google search results.
  • Bing Did You Know Box In Search Results
    Microsoft Bing has a box and section in its search results named "did you know." It seems Bing shows more study help sections in this box. Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO, sent this to me but I can replicate it myself.
  • Google New York Barn Room
    Here is an old photo from the Google New York City office. Sara Ziff who posted it said it is a visiting room but it kind of looks like barn doors (not that I know anything about barns) with comfy ch

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Why Is There No Discover Data In Google Search Console API? There Is No Query.
 
blog comments powered by Disqus