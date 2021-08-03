Daily Search Forum Recap: August 3, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says it is often faster to see your pages return in Google Search after downtime than those pages being removed from Google Search. Bing has a new "did you know" search box. Yea, if you remove sections of your site from Google, it will impact your rankings. Google Discover is not in the Search Console API because there are no queries. SEOs are split on if they should use the rel sponsored attribute.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How Google Analytics Decides Attribution Tracking, Christopher S. Penn

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Your White Paper Tanked: 3 Common Mistakes To Avoid, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.