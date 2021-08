Bing Did You Know Box In Search Results

Microsoft Bing has a box and section in its search results named "did you know." It seems Bing shows more study help sections in this box. Frank Sandtmann, a German based SEO, sent this to me but I can replicate it myself.

Here is a screenshot, click to see full size:

Here is a GIF showing how when you place your mouse cursor over the results in this box, Bing overlays more information from the web site:

