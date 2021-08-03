Google: If You Remove A Part Of Your Site, The Site Will Rank Differently

Here is one of those classic John Mueller responses, where the Googler said "So, asked differently, if you remove a part of your website, will that website rank differently? Yes, of course it will. It's a different website afterwards." Classic.

It is one of those more obvious question and answers but sometimes rewording it makes it sound kind of foolish to ask in the first place.

Here are the actual tweets:

So, asked differently, if you remove a part of your website, will that website rank differently? Yes, of course it will. It's a different website afterwards. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 2, 2021

You see, the question was worded in a more technical way but essentially, the way John summarized it, it means the same thing.

Sometimes we are too in the weeds and need to step back and understand what we are really asking. That is the reason I am covering this, if that makes sense.

Forum discussion at Twitter.