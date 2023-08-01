Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2023

Aug 1, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says content written primarily with the purpose of using popular search term tools is likely not people-first content and not a good long-term strategy. Google Search Generative Experience doesn't always show answer snapshots/links; if it is something Google creatively makes up, it won't show it. Google does not archive its own search result pages to store historical copies of them. Google Business Profiles added a new policies overview page. Google Business Profiles also added a view as customer link.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Content Written By Tapping Into Popular Searches Is Likely Not People-First Content
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, commented about a popular tactic content marketers use before writing content - using trending keyword tools to find topics that are trending or popular now. Sullivan wrote "Content with the primary purpose of tapping into popular searches is probably not really people-first and wouldn't be recommended for long-term success."
  • Google Search Generative Experience Does Not Show Snapshot Answers For Original Responses
    The other day Agile SEO posted on Twitter an example of Google's Search Generative Experience not showing any answer boxes, aka snapshots, for an answer it generated. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded by saying Google would do that when it thinks it is generating a completely original response.
  • Google: We Don't Archive Our Own Search Result Pages
    Google's John Mueller was asked if Google stores a permanent or semi-permanent copy of its own search result pages for future reference. John replied basically saying no, because it is not an efficient use of Google's resources.
  • New Google Business Profile Policies Overview Page
    Google has launched a new help document that gives business owners an overview of the Google Business Profile policies. I received an email about this update yesterday that read, "we're simplifying our policies and guidelines."
  • Google Business Profile Adds View As Customer Link
    Google is testing adding a "view as customer" link to your Google Business Profile web search dashboard. This, I assume, allows you to view your business listing in web search as a customer would see it and not as you, the owner, would see it.
  • GooglePlex Swimming Pool
    Here is a photo that was supposedly taken at the GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters located in Mountain View, California. It shows a swimming pool. Did you know Google has a swimming pool or was

