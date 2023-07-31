Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has posted revised site name resources based on the changes that rolled out last week. Bing Chat's new infrastructure upgrade is taking longer than expected. These Bing search ads are super hard to find. Google removed some help documents around Google News sitemaps. Google is testing new bold underlined titles and also triangular three dots for search result snippets. Plus, the last episode with Microsoft Bing's Fabrice Canel is out, where we discuss the next big thing in search.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #234: Fabrice Canel On Sitemaps & Next Big Thing In Search
In part one, we learned more about Fabrice Canel of Microsoft Bing and spoke about indexing quality. In part two we dig more into the concern around content generation through generative AI tools and IndexNow...
- Google's Revised Site Name Questions & Resources Thread
With the updates to Site names last week, Google decided to post a revised set of questions, FAQs, resources, support and timelines on the whole Google Search site name bit in the Google Webmaster Help forums.
- Bing Chat New Infrastructure Upgrade Taking Longer Than Expected - 30% Out
Microsoft is working hard to upgrade the Bing Chat infrastructure. This will not only make Bing Chat faster and more reliable but also enable features like third-party plugins and nosearch. But this upgrade is taking longer than expected, according to Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin.
- Can You Spot The Ad Label On These Microsoft Bing Search Ads?
Here are two screenshots of search ads in the Bing Search results. Let me know how long it takes you to find the "ad" label on these ads. It took me a while, like a good 20-30 seconds to find the ad label on these ads.
- Google Search Tests Bold & Underlined Title Links For Snippets & Triangle About This Result Icon
Google seems to be testing bolding and underlining the title links in the search results snippets in the mobile search interface. Google is also testing a triangular format for the three dots icon used for the about this result feature.
- Google Drops Google News Sitemap Validation & Errors Help Documents
Google has removed a couple of the Google News sitemaps help documentation. I should note, it seems these were removed a very long time ago, but the links to those documents still exist - but return a 404, page not found error.
- Googlers Baking Cookies At The GooglePlex
Here are some photos I found on Instagram of some Googlers baking cookies at the Google office, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. They posted, "Fun day of baking at work!! Took a cooking c
Other Great Search Threads:
- SEO is definitely not by design meant to break search engines., John Mueller on Mastodon
- I’ve said it before, but here’s a reminder that you REALLY need to add videos to your Google Business Profile. I was just looking for a roofing company and the auto playing of videos in Maps is the ultimate attention grabber., Darren Shaw on Twitter
- Seems like Google is preparing to enhance the Chrome side panel while you browse the web. Visit a page and receive additional info like related searches, About This Source, etc. You can also use Lens on the page. Wonder how long before SGE results or Bard, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Recently re-discovered the Google Market Finder tool! This handy little tool can be great for recommending new global markets to clients who're considering international expansion. Check it out here, Fraser Andrews on Twitter
- You're over-thinking it., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Ad spend up across Google, Meta, Amazon, Walmart in Q2
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google’s attribution model shake-up: 3 solutions for advertisers
- Google Merchant Center adds customer support feature
- How to audit your YouTube channel for brand success
- New Google Merchant Center policy: AI-generated reviews are spam
- Google Search rolls out site name updates and workarounds
- The best AI video generators for creators and marketers
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Funnel exploration in Google Analytics 4 (GA4), Omi Sido
- 7 Top Tips To Become A GA4 Pro (Even If You’re A Beginner), Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
- Google: Onwards And Upwards, Seeking Alpha
- How Google Stores will mark the company's 25th birthday, 9to5Google
- Italy's antitrust OKs Google's commitments to end data portability case, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- Learn how to read Trust Flow charts, Majestic
- Don't Disavow Backlinks Unless You Read This Guide, SEOSLY
Local & Maps
- Apple Quietly Releases 3D Maps in New Regions As the Google Maps Offensive Continues, AutoEvolution
- How Important Is Google Travel to Google?, Skift
- The Most Clever Google Maps Settings Everyone Should Be Using, Lifehacker
Mobile & Voice
- US Smartphone Shipments Fall 24% YoY in Q2 2023 on Lower Upgrade Rates, Counterpoint Research
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Features: USB-C Port, New Design, Thinner Bezels, Bloomberg
SEO
- Enhancing Your SEO Skills: A Comprehensive Guide To Acquiring Experience, I Love SEO
- Disallow Humans (Bad Cloaking), ohgm
PPC
- Google and Bing search ads hijacked to spread malware, TechRadar
- Successful Branding Campaign Example to Inspire Your Strategy, PPC Expo
Search Features
- Hands On With Google Search’s Answer to ChatGPT, WIRED
- Google Discover lets you give two thumbs up if you really like something in odd test update, Chrome Unboxed
