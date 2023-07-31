Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has posted revised site name resources based on the changes that rolled out last week. Bing Chat's new infrastructure upgrade is taking longer than expected. These Bing search ads are super hard to find. Google removed some help documents around Google News sitemaps. Google is testing new bold underlined titles and also triangular three dots for search result snippets. Plus, the last episode with Microsoft Bing's Fabrice Canel is out, where we discuss the next big thing in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.