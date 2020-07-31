Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Bing Webmaster Tools Relaunched, Links Not Most Important Google Factor & Google Rankings With Negative Reviews
This week I covered a bunch of topics including an interesting topic on do negative reviews on the web hurt your chances or ranking well in Google. Google's John Mueller also told us to forget everything we've read about link juice...
- US Congress Investigation Suggests Google Uses Clicks & User Data In Search
Rand Fishkin went through a lot of the US Congress documents from the hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power: Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google" that happened two days ago. He saw this document that suggested Google users "user signals, like clicks" in Google Search.
- Google My Business Adds Black-Owned Attribute For New Icon
Google My Business has added another attribute for businesses owners to use to enhance their business listings. The new attribute is named "black-owned business", this goes on with the veteran-led and women-led attributes.
- Google Search Console & Rich Results Test Tool Supports Image License Structured Data
Google has now added the still in BETA image license structured data markup to both Google Search Console's enhancement reports and to the Rich Results test tool. So now if you use this image license markup, you can debug it in both of those toolsets.
- Google Search Console Down For Some Users - 429 Error
Google Search Console is currently not loading for many SEOs, webmasters, developers and site owners. It works fine for me in the New York, but some folks in India, Japan, Australia and some other locations it is not loading. Users are getting a 429 error when trying to access it.
- Google Ads Tests Subtitle Or Headline Links
Google Ads is testing showing a hyperlinked subheadline or subtitle below the main headline or title of your Google Ads. PPC hubbub posted a screen shot of this on Twitter and Ginny Marvin at Search Engine Land was able to replicate it.
- Google: Links Are Not The Most Important SEO Factor
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "links are definitely not the most important SEO factor." This comes shortly after he said to forget everything you have read in the past about link juice.
- Watching My Video Recap On A Tesla
This is an old photo but I remember that time when Robert O'Haver shared a photo of him watching my weekly Search Buzz Video recap (subscribe here 🔔) while in his Tesla. He shared this on Twitter and
