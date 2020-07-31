Google Search Console Down For Some Users - 429 Error

Google Search Console is currently not loading for many SEOs, webmasters, developers and site owners. It works fine for me in the New York, but some folks in India, Japan, Australia and some other locations it is not loading. Users are getting a 429 error when trying to access it.

Google has not confirmed the issue yet but it started around 6:50am ET this morning. Here are some of the complaints from the community:

Hi @JohnMu & @rustybrick



GSC (Google search console) not working



Issue like (Error 429 Bad Request)



Whenever to open Issue generate, Please check below image. pic.twitter.com/ou4jusn1wT — divyesh dharaiya (@divyeshdharaiya) July 31, 2020

I am getting the same issue... search console error pic.twitter.com/yDOZJnvhoB — Karishma Nimavat (@KarishmaNimavat) July 31, 2020

Search Console isn't opening. 429 Error showing in GSC. The server cannot process the request because it is malformed. @rustybrick @methode pic.twitter.com/PPz3bXig3M — Satendra (@IM_Satendra) July 31, 2020

Not working in Japan pic.twitter.com/KdHjLIRtEZ — ゴミ出し班長 (@into_practice) July 31, 2020

There are tons of complaints, see this Twitter thread.

But it is working for me un New York and for others:

Works in Brazil, apparently — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) July 31, 2020

works in germany — René Hesse (@ReneHesse) July 31, 2020

Just tried here in UK and had no issues — Adrian Wood (@Aidan1980Ward) July 31, 2020

Works in Spain 🇪🇸 💪🏻 — Ramøn ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Ramonser) July 31, 2020

Update: It seems to be back for everyone around 7:45 ET. So there was about an hour outage in some areas.