Google Search Console Down For Some Users - 429 Error

Jul 31, 2020 • 7:17 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Search Console is currently not loading for many SEOs, webmasters, developers and site owners. It works fine for me in the New York, but some folks in India, Japan, Australia and some other locations it is not loading. Users are getting a 429 error when trying to access it.

Google has not confirmed the issue yet but it started around 6:50am ET this morning. Here are some of the complaints from the community:

There are tons of complaints, see this Twitter thread.

But it is working for me un New York and for others:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: It seems to be back for everyone around 7:45 ET. So there was about an hour outage in some areas.

Previous story: Google Ads Tests Subtitle Or Headline Links
 
blog comments powered by Disqus