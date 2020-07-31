Google Ads Tests Subtitle Or Headline Links

Google Ads is testing showing a hyperlinked subheadline or subtitle below the main headline or title of your Google Ads. PPC hubbub posted a screen shot of this on Twitter and Ginny Marvin at Search Engine Land was able to replicate it.

I personally tried to replicate this but I cannot.

Here is the PPC hubbub screen shot:

Here is a screen cast of it in action:

Google testing new format for Headlines in top ad slots. Looks like Headline 1 is much larger than Headline 2. Doesn’t appear to be happening for lower ad slots outside of top 4 @rustybrick #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/WEncaF1vO5 — PPC hubbub 💬 (@ppchubbub) July 30, 2020

Here is Ginny's screen shot:

Ginny only saw the second title link on the first ads, but PPC hubbub saw it on all of them.

I should note, the larger headline for the first listing (either ad or organic) has been going on for a while. But this second hyperlink title is super interesting to me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.