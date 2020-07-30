Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New Bing Webmaster Tools Live With New URL Inspection Tool
In February Bing announced it was working on a new Bing Webmaster Tools, we saw some early screen shots of it then. Today is the day this new version goes completely live and within the next month the old tool will be gone.
- Google: Forget Everything You Read About Link Juice
John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "I'd forget everything you read about "link juice." It's very likely all obsolete, wrong, and/or misleading." But I love when SEOs talk about "link juice" and when I get to use this graphic on this site.
- Google: Negative Review Sites Don't Hurt Your Sites Search Ranking
Google's John Mueller was asked in a recent Google webmaster hangout video if negative search results about a brand can hurt that brand's web site from ranking in Google search. John said no - it shouldn't. John also talked a bit about if there is a need or not to do reputation management in general.
- Google Again Says Analytics Not Used In Google Search
Again, again, again and again, Google's John Mueller said Google does not use Google Analytics in Google Search. Google has been saying this for years and years and even though, many still do not believe Google or it is one of those myths that people are confused about.
- Google Updates Several Google Ads Policies
Google announced that it made updates to several of the Google Ads policies around clarification and information purposes. Specifically Google said this is done "to better inform advertisers as to the severity of violations of these policies and if they will result in account suspension without notice."
- Google Dublin Street Art With A Message
I spotted this recently on Instagram from the streets of Dublin not far from the Google Dublin office. I guess this guy didn't get his AdSense deposit? I mean, I can draw a better stick man than this
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Content moderation is very different than ranking. Curious though - what would you do with the algorithms?, John Mueller on Twitter
- My recommendation would be to not focus on the indexing of a particular URL, but rather to work to significantly improve the overall quality of your website. As our systems, John Mueller on Twitter
- Technical issues that block indexing are generally pretty straight-forward to spot & reproduce, there's no "partially technically indexable" state, afaik. Usually "challenging indexing" is more a sign of overall qual, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Bing’s new URL Inspection tool: What it does and why to use it
- Google blows up ad headline font in new test
- Did the Facebook Ads boycott actually work?
- Microsoft launched revamped Bing Webmaster Tools
- Facebook’s default Limited Data Use period ends Aug. 1: How to stay CCPA compliant
- Search competition: Who are you really competing with?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Congress zeroes in on Google during historic tech antitrust hearing, CNET
- Sundar Pichai’s testimony to the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Google Blog
Local & Maps
- Google Releases Maps Update for Android with a Surprise New Feature, AutoEvolution
- Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator is a beautiful work in progress, TechCrunch
Mobile & Voice
- Phone backup and a new storage manager in the Google One app, Google Blog
- Use Siri or Google Assistant to manage a to-do list, Fast Company
- Walmart Shares 'Ask Sam' Voice Assistant With All Employees, Voicebot
SEO
PPC
- Wasteful Wednesday with Wil Reynolds #9 - Keyword of the Week "Conferences", Seer Interactive
- Which is Better? Automated Bidding vs. Manual PPC Bidding, Inflow
- Consumer intent shifts across the globe, Microsoft Advertising