Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

New Bing Webmaster Tools Live With New URL Inspection Tool

In February Bing announced it was working on a new Bing Webmaster Tools, we saw some early screen shots of it then. Today is the day this new version goes completely live and within the next month the old tool will be gone.

In February Bing announced it was working on a new Bing Webmaster Tools, we saw some early screen shots of it then. Today is the day this new version goes completely live and within the next month the old tool will be gone. Google: Forget Everything You Read About Link Juice

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "I'd forget everything you read about "link juice." It's very likely all obsolete, wrong, and/or misleading." But I love when SEOs talk about "link juice" and when I get to use this graphic on this site.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter "I'd forget everything you read about "link juice." It's very likely all obsolete, wrong, and/or misleading." But I love when SEOs talk about "link juice" and when I get to use this graphic on this site. Google: Negative Review Sites Don't Hurt Your Sites Search Ranking

Google's John Mueller was asked in a recent Google webmaster hangout video if negative search results about a brand can hurt that brand's web site from ranking in Google search. John said no - it shouldn't. John also talked a bit about if there is a need or not to do reputation management in general.

Google's John Mueller was asked in a recent Google webmaster hangout video if negative search results about a brand can hurt that brand's web site from ranking in Google search. John said no - it shouldn't. John also talked a bit about if there is a need or not to do reputation management in general. Google Again Says Analytics Not Used In Google Search

Again, again, again and again, Google's John Mueller said Google does not use Google Analytics in Google Search. Google has been saying this for years and years and even though, many still do not believe Google or it is one of those myths that people are confused about.

Again, again, again and again, Google's John Mueller said Google does not use Google Analytics in Google Search. Google has been saying this for years and years and even though, many still do not believe Google or it is one of those myths that people are confused about. Google Updates Several Google Ads Policies

Google announced that it made updates to several of the Google Ads policies around clarification and information purposes. Specifically Google said this is done "to better inform advertisers as to the severity of violations of these policies and if they will result in account suspension without notice."

Google announced that it made updates to several of the Google Ads policies around clarification and information purposes. Specifically Google said this is done "to better inform advertisers as to the severity of violations of these policies and if they will result in account suspension without notice." Google Dublin Street Art With A Message

I spotted this recently on Instagram from the streets of Dublin not far from the Google Dublin office. I guess this guy didn't get his AdSense deposit? I mean, I can draw a better stick man than this

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC