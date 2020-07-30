Google Updates Several Google Ads Policies

Google announced that it made updates to several of the Google Ads policies around clarification and information purposes. Specifically Google said this is done "to better inform advertisers as to the severity of violations of these policies and if they will result in account suspension without notice."

Google also said it made additional clarifications with additional examples to explain these policies.

Which policy documents were updated? Here is a list:

These changes were made on July 28, 2020. Google said "these updates were solely to provide additional information to advertisers and no changes to enforcement scope were made."

