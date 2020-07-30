Google Again Says Analytics Not Used In Google Search

Again, again, again and again, Google's John Mueller said Google does not use Google Analytics in Google Search. Google has been saying this for years and years and even though, many still do not believe Google or it is one of those myths that people are confused about.

John Mueller of Google said it again the other day on Twitter saying "we don't use Google Analytics in Search."

Here is the tweet:

We don't use Google Analytics in Search, and Google Analytics & Search Console track data quite differently. SC tracks what's shown in Search, GA tracks what happens when a user goes to a site. There's overlap, but it's not exact. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 28, 2020

Google said this previously, like I said. Here are some of my earlier stories on this topic:

So there, you have it again from John. But you do not have to believe him.

Forum discussion at Twitter.