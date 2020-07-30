Google Again Says Analytics Not Used In Google Search

Jul 30, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (6) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Again, again, again and again, Google's John Mueller said Google does not use Google Analytics in Google Search. Google has been saying this for years and years and even though, many still do not believe Google or it is one of those myths that people are confused about.

John Mueller of Google said it again the other day on Twitter saying "we don't use Google Analytics in Search."

Here is the tweet:

Google said this previously, like I said. Here are some of my earlier stories on this topic:

So there, you have it again from John. But you do not have to believe him.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

