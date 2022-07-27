Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads revenues were up 13.5% and Microsoft Bing advertising revenue was up 15% but both are showing slower growth. Google is pushing business profiles to verify over video. Google is testing explore more for products, testing showing list view top stories that take over the web results and testing plus signs on related searches and people also ask for.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Revenue Up 13.5% & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 15% But Slowed Growth
Both Google (Alphabet/GOOG) and Microsoft Bing (MSFT) announced earnings last night and while both missed expectations, both earnings were not that bad and their respective stock prices are up after hours. If you zoom into Google Ads revenue, it was up about 13.5% and Bing Ads were up about 15%.
- Google Pushing Business Profile Verification Over Video
It appears that Google Business Profiles is pushing more and more to verify their businesses using video verification. We covered this before, as Google set this as the default option, but not as offering video as the only option.
- Google Tests List View Top Stories With News Taking Over Web Results
Google not only is testing more list view formats for the top stories section but also testing, for some queries and some searchers, having the first set of web results taken over by news stories.
- Google Tests Explore More Search Refinement For Product Queries
Google seems to be testing another refinement feature named "explore more." This is in addition to the product grids, and popular products and refine by search features. This looks similar to the refine by search feature but takes up less real estate.
- Google Tests Plus Sign On Related Searches, People Also Search For & More
Here is a small but interesting test I want to document. Google is testing showing a plus sign before the related searches and people also search for sections in Google Search.
- Google NYC Night View
Here is a photo from one of the rooftops and/or balconies at the Google NYC office but from at night, with a pretty clear sky looking at the moon. The photo is a tad blurry but I found it cool. I fou
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google's #LSA update had an oopsy. The reviews requirement changed from 1 to 5 as of June 30, 2022. The update has failed and listings with <5 reviews still display., Len on Twitter
- This is very sad to me. Eric Ward's Twitter account appears to have been compromised. I think someone has hacked his login and taken over the account to promote ShingetsuNewsAgency-com links. His family has otherwise mainta, Chris Silver Smith on Twitter
- How to combat Google's AI user intent interpretation on exact match se, WebmasterWorld
- It’s a sad day here at Shopify. We’re saying goodbyes to a lot of talented and passionate people. If you’re hiring, pls reach out to the email below to help those affected navigate this event, Jackson Lo on Twitter
- That doesn't seem like something to worry about., John Mueller on Twitter
