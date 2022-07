Here is another local business, this one is a restaurant, that is named The Local Thai Restaurant. Do these folks really not think about how Google Search and Maps return search results?

We saw something like this last week with The Coffee Shop Near Me and weeks ago with the Dentist Near Me.

This new one I spotted on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.