Google Tests Plus Sign On Related Searches, People Also Search For & More

Here is a small but interesting test I want to document. Google is testing showing a plus sign before the related searches and people also search for sections in Google Search.

This was spotted by Saad AK on Twitter - he shared numerous examples there and although this is a pretty minor change, the plus sign makes these two search features way more visible in Google Search.

Here are some screenshots I grabbed from the videocasts:

Do you like the plus sign here or not?

Forum discussion at Twitter.