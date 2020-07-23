Google Search Console Adds Share Report Feature

Google Search Console has a new (I think it is new) button to let you share a report with someone else through a secure link. The share button is next to the export button on many of the reports. At the time I am writing this, I do not see the button but David Iwanow shared a screen shot on Twitter.

Here is a screen shot of the share button within Google Search Console:

After you click on it, you are given this dialog that gives you a URL you can share with others to access the report:

You have to first enable link sharing and then if someone is given this link, anyone else they give the link to, can also see the report. Kind of like with unlisted settings on YouTube videos. So you need to be careful with who you share these links with. I guess the same goes with when you export the data and share that export with someone. But this is a live link.

Google explained in the help document "You can share issue details in the coverage or enhancement reports by clicking the Share button on the page. This link grants access only to the current issue details page, plus any validation history pages for this issue, to anyone with the link. It does not grant access to other pages for your resource, or enable the shared user to perform any actions on your property or account. You can revoke the link at any time by disabling sharing for this page."

The cool part is you can revoke the link at any time by disabling sharing for this page, so you need to click on the share button and toggle of "link sharing enabled."

To be able to share report links, you need Owner or Full Access privileges in Search Console for that property.

This might be a beta feature only open to those in the beta program but I am not sure.

In February 2020 Google greatly improved the export features within Search Console.

Forum discussion at Twitter.