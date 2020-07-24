Photos Of Google Chicago Fire Pit

We've covered a number of fire pits at Google offices including one inside the Google Chicago office. Here are numerous photos from different times from the rooftop fire pit at the Google Chicago office.

My favorite part is what he wrote when he posted this on Instagram. He wrote "I can’t resist the joke— from now on, whenever I get an email promising to improve my search results, I’ll send them to this page so they can see that my Big Bowl O’ Zen 37 inch Sculptural Firebowl is literally on top of Google, on the roof deck. Behind the firebowl are stunning, unobstructed views of the Chicago skyline. The colors of the fire are especially dramatic at sunrise and sunset as the the glass of the skyline is emblazoned in yellows and orange. The century-old cold-storage warehouse has been reworked into a LEED Gold Core + Shell, LEED Platinum EBOM and Energy Star rated office and retail building, known as 1KFulton. In addition to the firebowl, a decommissioned CTA train car on the green rooftop provides a focal point and seating for employees and others. According to a Google spokeswoman, "The roof deck will be a casual environment for Googlers to recharge and collaborate during the day to maintain a healthy, happy and productive lifestyle. Google frequently hosts events at Google Chicago with local community groups and nonprofit organizations." I’m very pleased and proud to have my work used and displayed in a such a great location in the town where I began my art career."

Here are all the photos you can scroll through:

