Google Search Displays Flight & Hotel COVID-19 Impact

Google seems to be testing a new feature that shows the travel trends in a specific city. Google is showing the percentage of flights operating in that area and the percentage of hotels with availability. I am not sure if this is a COVID-19 feature or just a generic Google Travel feature.

Here is a screen shot from Ramesh Singh that he posted on Twitter - note, I cannot replicate this:

Ramesh said Google is "showing COVID travel trends." Again, it might be specific to COVID or it might just be a travel feature Google had for some time. But the percentage of flights operating does seem specific to COVID.

