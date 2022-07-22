Unique IP Addresses Do Not Give You A Google Ranking Advantage, Google Says Again

Google's John Mueller again said on Twitter "using a shared IP address is fine" for SEO and Google Search ranking purposes. "There is no SEO advantage to using a unique IP address," he added.

John said this countless times over his work history at Google Search. He said it in 2019, 2018, 2016 twice and many more times.

But did that advice change in 2022? The answer is no because the web still works the same way, most sites share IPs on shared servers, CDNs, etc.

Just to be absolutely clear, using a shared IP address is fine. There is no SEO advantage to using a unique IP address. — 🐝 johnmu.rss?utm_medium=large (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) July 20, 2022

What about CDN's? None of that makes sense when you think about the technical details of how the web works. — 🐝 johnmu.rss?utm_medium=large (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) July 20, 2022

In some rare cases, Google may ban whole hosts at one time and ban some TLDs that go to the extreme - but those are super rare.

