Google Super Basic Video On SEO

Google's Creators channel has released a super introductory video on SEO and how to rank your content in Google Search. It covers four basic tips and makes it all sound so easy. The whole video is less than 4 minutes long.

Here is the video:

Here are the tips:

Tip 1: Create Useful and Information-Rich Content: Google said to keep the content clear and simple and to use heading and subheadings to help with that. The video mentions using the URL Inspection tool in Google Search Console to check if the page is being properly indexed.

Tip 2: Don’t Just Copy Content From Other Websites: Google will remember and might decrease the amount of value your site will bring. The video mentions the importance of external links to your site, which gives Google more context on your site. To get external links, he said to collaborate with other creators or be a source of knowledge. He said when it comes to getting links, be creative but don’t use link-building services for a fee.

Tip 3: Check The Popular Searchers From Your Optimal Audience: Use that in your title and in your text, use those keywords. You can use Google Trends or Google Ads Keyword Planner to help.

Tip 4: Focus On Value: He said since Google is constantly evolving and the algorithm is more and more human-like, make your content for readers and not just for search engines.

So do you now all understand SEO?

Forum discussion at Twitter.