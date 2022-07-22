Google Search Trending Topics News Box On Mobile

Google Search seems to be testing a new "trending topics" section for some news queries in Google Search on mobile. This Trending Topics section lets you toggle and refine your query by topics, such as weather, crime, sports, politics, or other trending news categories for that query.

This was spotted by Saad AK on Twitter who shared a video of this in action, here is a screen capture followed by the video:

I saw a "Trending Topics" section in News Tab with a filter navigation; which included multiple entities related to the search query.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/RVaAFNICJ3 — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) July 20, 2022

I personally cannot replicate this yet, but it does make sense as an additional query refinement option and can be useful to searchers.

Forum discussion at Twitter.