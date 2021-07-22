Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said if you keep a redirect live for a year, the signals from original page A to destination page B will all be transferred and stick with page B even after the redirect is removed. Google also shared the limitations it has with using search operators. Google's Top Stories carousel now shows 23% non-AMP URLs, up from 12% a few weeks ago. Google provided SEO best practices on deal pages and also Google Shopping added features around deal and promotion pages. Plus more...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Google News Showcase is launching in Austria, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.