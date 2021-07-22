Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2021

Jul 22, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said if you keep a redirect live for a year, the signals from original page A to destination page B will all be transferred and stick with page B even after the redirect is removed. Google also shared the limitations it has with using search operators. Google's Top Stories carousel now shows 23% non-AMP URLs, up from 12% a few weeks ago. Google provided SEO best practices on deal pages and also Google Shopping added features around deal and promotion pages. Plus more...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Redirects Signals Stick With Destination URL After A Year
    Gary Illyes of Google posted on Twitter that you should keep a redirect live for a year for Google Search purposes. The signals from original page A to destination page B will all be transferred and stick with page B even after the redirect is removed, if that redirect is live for a year.
  • Google Posts On Search Operators Limitations Including Google's Retrieval Limits
    Gary Illyes and Lizzi Harvey published a new Google Search developer help document on an overview of of Google search operators. This document differs from the existing one in that it is more focused on what SEOs should be aware of in regards to these search operator limitations.
  • Google Provides SEO Best Practices For Deal Pages
    Alan Kent from the Google Search Relations team posted on the Google blog some new best practices for creating deal pages that work well in Google Search. While the advice and tips are not necessarily new, Google is saying the company now recommends the following best practices.
  • Newzdash: 23% Of Google Top Stories URLs Are Not AMP
    At the beginning of this month I reported that 12% of Google's top stories carousel URLs were not AMP pages. Well, now, about 20 days later, we are up to 23% of the top stories carousel URLs are not AMP pages.
  • Google Shopping Provides New Promotion & Deals Features
    Google announced a number of new Google Shopping features across both Google Ads and free Merchant Center to help merchants enhance and showcase their promotions, deals and sales in Google Search. Google said the company is making it easier for you to showcase your promotions across more surfaces on Google, customize your seasonal promotions and make better merchandising decisions.
  • Google Tests The Local Pack With Map Placed On Right Side
    Google seems to be testing displaying the map on the right side of the local pack. Normally the map is on the top, above the local pack listings. But here in this test, Google is placing it on the right side of the local listings.
  • Stan The Google Dinosaur With RTO Squad Hat
    Over the past week or so, Stan, the Google dinosaur has been dressed up in this green hat that says RTO Squad. I am not sure what RTO squad is, I assume some internal Google team meeting but maybe ra

