Google's John Mueller Mail An SEO $3.50

It looks like Google's John Mueller mailed an SEO named Assaf Cohen $3.50 from Zurich to Tel Aviv. Assaf Cohen is the Tech SEO Team Lead at Wix and John said he would chip in $3.50 if Nati Elimelech, the Head of SEO at Wix, got a tattoo. So he sent the money over to Assaf to chip in.

Here are those tweets:

Can I be the tattooer? — Assaf Cohen (@acecohen2012) July 5, 2023

I am willing to pay for the honor — Assaf Cohen (@acecohen2012) July 5, 2023

I'm so glad this didn't get blocked at the border. — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 17, 2023

