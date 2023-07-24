Google's John Mueller Mail An SEO $3.50

Jul 24, 2023
It looks like Google's John Mueller mailed an SEO named Assaf Cohen $3.50 from Zurich to Tel Aviv. Assaf Cohen is the Tech SEO Team Lead at Wix and John said he would chip in $3.50 if Nati Elimelech, the Head of SEO at Wix, got a tattoo. So he sent the money over to Assaf to chip in.

Here are those tweets:

