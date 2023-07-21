Microsoft: Bing Will Remain Free

With Microsoft announcing the enterprise version of Bing Chat, some are worried that the free version might disappear. Well, it won't. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing at Microsoft, said on Twitter, "Bing will stay free, of course."

Of course, those who want to gain the extra features, privacy and security of the paid version of Bing Chat - they can pay for it. But for the average consumer who doesn't care or isn't concerned about those features, Bing Chat will remain free, along with Bing Search.

Here is that tweet:

I cannot imagine Microsoft charging for a consumer version of Bing Chat...

