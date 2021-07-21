Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has dropped showing the AMP label in the mobile search results. Google Ads is going to try a new three strikes and you're out policy for some ad violations. Google sketched up what various organic SEO traffic changes and drops look like, this can be useful for your client pitches. Google Maps launched new detailed restaurant reviews. And more SEO and others topics below.

Google Lens coming to desktop Chrome for image search, 9to5Google

Privacy and performance, working together in Chrome, Google Blog

