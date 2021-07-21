Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2021

Jul 21, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has dropped showing the AMP label in the mobile search results. Google Ads is going to try a new three strikes and you're out policy for some ad violations. Google sketched up what various organic SEO traffic changes and drops look like, this can be useful for your client pitches. Google Maps launched new detailed restaurant reviews. And more SEO and others topics below.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Drops The AMP Label In The Mobile Search Results
    Google has dropped showing the AMP label or icon in the mobile search results. I personally cannot trigger it for any of my searches anymore. And no, it does not seem to have been replaced with the page experience label either.
  • No Results Found Response Can Lead To Soft 404s In Google Search Console
    Did you know that returning a "results not found" type of page can result in Google Search considering that page a soft 404 and thus removing it from the search results? We know Google recently changed how it determines some soft 404 pages, but this tidbit is not new to that change.
  • New Google Ads Three Strikes And Your Out Policy
    Google Ads is instituting a new three-strikes and your out policy starting in September 2021. Starting in September, Google will issue a warning and then up to three-strikes for violations of Google's Enabling Dishonest Behavior, Unapproved Substances and Dangerous Products or Services policies. After the third strike, your account can be suspended.
  • Google Illustrates Causes For Various Organic Traffic Drops
    Google's Daniel Waisberg did this outstanding post and illustration, he calls sketches, of how Google would categorize the types or causes of organic traffic drops. The categories include technical issues on the site level, technical issues on the page level, manual actions, algorithmic changes, seasonality and simple reporting bugs.
  • Google Maps Launches New Detailed Restaurant Reviews
    Google announced a bunch of new map features the other day, one of which is allowing users/searchers to leave more detailed reviews for the restaurants they visit. Google has been testing more detailed reviews for some time but now it is officially live for restaurants.
  • The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Bob Gladstein - Intelligent & Humble SEO
    I can't believe I am writing another post about another soul in the search marketing space passing away at an early age. Bob Gladstein, someone who has been part of the search community for probably two-decades or so, unexpectedly passed Friday night at the age of 57.
  • Doogler Spider & Googler Fly Costume
    This is an old photo from 2017 but I just spotted it. It is from a Google Halloween thing where a Googler dressed himself up as a fly and he dressed up his Doogler, Google dog, as a spider. I think.

