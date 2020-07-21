Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2020

Jul 21, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Performance Reports News Filter
    You can now slice and dice your Google Search Console Performance report by news content versus web, image or video content. Google just added a new filter under the performance report "search type" option for "News."
  • Google My Business Notification For Duplicate Listings
    Hot off the coattails of Google now sending notifications of Google My Business listing suspensions, Google is sending other notices as well. Here is a notice from Google that says your profile has been marked as a duplicate.
  • Google: No Need To Worry About Duplicate Content With Site Migrations
    Google's John Mueller said there is no need to worry about duplicate content when you are migrating content from one site to another. John said "there's no need to worry about duplicate content if you're migrating it from one site to another."
  • GoogleBot Will Continue To Pass A User-Agent Despite Chrome Changes
    Google's John Mueller and Martin Splitt confirmed on Twitter that GoogleBot, despite what Chrome does, will continue to pass along the user agent when it crawls web sites. John said "my understanding is that we'll continue to use "Googlebot" in the UA text and not defer it to Client Hints."
  • Google Brings Back The Twitter Carousel
    Google has brought back the Twitter carousel in the Google search results last night. It was removed after Twitter had an embarrassing hack back on July 15th or so. Four days later, Google brought back the feature after doing a security review on its end.
  • Google Local Panel Listing With Two Phone Numbers
    Francastro notified me on Twitter of a local panel he spotted in the Google search results that lists not one, but two different phone numbers. I am not sure if I've seen this before so I figured I share his screen shot here.
  • Google Basketball With Old Google Logos
    Here is a basketball from the Google Waterloo, Canada office. It has the old Google logo and old Google favicon logo on the ball. Yea, it looks pretty warn out, the ball and logos. I think the office

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Previous story: Google Search Console Performance Reports News Filter
 
blog comments powered by Disqus