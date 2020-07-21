Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Performance Reports News Filter
You can now slice and dice your Google Search Console Performance report by news content versus web, image or video content. Google just added a new filter under the performance report "search type" option for "News."
- Google My Business Notification For Duplicate Listings
Hot off the coattails of Google now sending notifications of Google My Business listing suspensions, Google is sending other notices as well. Here is a notice from Google that says your profile has been marked as a duplicate.
- Google: No Need To Worry About Duplicate Content With Site Migrations
Google's John Mueller said there is no need to worry about duplicate content when you are migrating content from one site to another. John said "there's no need to worry about duplicate content if you're migrating it from one site to another."
- GoogleBot Will Continue To Pass A User-Agent Despite Chrome Changes
Google's John Mueller and Martin Splitt confirmed on Twitter that GoogleBot, despite what Chrome does, will continue to pass along the user agent when it crawls web sites. John said "my understanding is that we'll continue to use "Googlebot" in the UA text and not defer it to Client Hints."
- Google Brings Back The Twitter Carousel
Google has brought back the Twitter carousel in the Google search results last night. It was removed after Twitter had an embarrassing hack back on July 15th or so. Four days later, Google brought back the feature after doing a security review on its end.
- Google Local Panel Listing With Two Phone Numbers
Francastro notified me on Twitter of a local panel he spotted in the Google search results that lists not one, but two different phone numbers. I am not sure if I've seen this before so I figured I share his screen shot here.
- Google Basketball With Old Google Logos
Here is a basketball from the Google Waterloo, Canada office. It has the old Google logo and old Google favicon logo on the ball. Yea, it looks pretty warn out, the ball and logos. I think the office
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Biking to your next socially distanced hangout? 🚲 Now you can find bikeshare docks and availability in your biking directions. Rolling out in select cities. Learn more → https://t.co/4fEE8HuYIz https://t.co/I3zn32WWxp, Google Maps on Twitter
- E.U. To Investigate Alexa, Siri and Other Voice Assistants, WebmasterWorld
- I'm not aware of any work being put into that; I'd just use a sitemap file if there's a part of your website that you'd like to have crawled & indexed. Keep in mind that indexing is never guaranteed, even with individual U, John Mueller on Twitter
- We’ll allow it 🤖👍 In this episode of #AskGoogleWebmasters, @johnmu goes over special files 📁 in robots.txt such as *.css, php.ini, and .htaccess, and explains why you should not disallow these files from bein, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- Yes, of course, all of that. "Here's a calendar script - it goes on infinitely." We've always had to deal with finding more URLs than we can index, I think SC just makes it all a bit more obvious nowadays. "We deci, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'm assuming this wasn't the case when the story broke four days ago? In either case, yes, we'd still want to be surfacing the original content ahead of stories that reference without value add. I'll pass this on to, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Integration with the IAB Europe Transparency & Consent Framework (TCF) v2.0, Google AdSense Help
- It can take a bit of time for search to reflect a site's new structure, especially if you're making bigger changes like tweaking all indexed URLs., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Top EU court blows up data transfer agreement relied on by Google, Facebook, Amazon
- Two things you need to turn PPC campaigns into winners
- Twitter is now back in Google
- The most memorable Google algorithm updates of all time
- Branding opportunities on Amazon: Not just for retailers anymore
- No in-person events until 2nd half of 2021, marketers say
- Social Shorts: Google’s ShopLoop, Instagram Shop overhaul, Snapchat brand pages
Other Great Search Stories:
- Google Tag Manager – How to install ConvertFlow, ConvertFlow Knowledge Base
- How to Create a Not-Awkward Personalization Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
- How to measure performance across multiple accounts in Google Analytics, Hallam
- Google Virus Apps Give it Way to Access Location Data, New York Times
- Ride easy with new biking features in Google Maps, Google Blog
- How to Add Categories to Google Maps & Google My Business, Sterling Sky
- iPhone SE attracting Android switchers, unlikely to cannibalize iPhone 12 sales, 9to5Mac
- Google is testing a concept dual-touchscreen Chromebook, Android Police
- A 16-Step SEO Plan for Beginners That Gets Results, BruceClay
- How Effective Are Google's Core Updates? - SEO Podcast, RankRanger
- How to Implement SEO Thinking in Large Enterprise Organizations, Botify
- Yoast SEO 14.6: New languages with word form support, Yoast
- The Guide To Google Ads' Reach Planner, PPC Hero
- Bing Ads market share and price comparison, Vertical Leap
- Free high-quality visuals for image ads, Microsoft Advertising
