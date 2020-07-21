Google: No Need To Worry About Duplicate Content With Site Migrations

Jul 21, 2020 • 8:01 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller said there is no need to worry about duplicate content when you are migrating content from one site to another. John said on Twitter "there's no need to worry about duplicate content if you're migrating it from one site to another."

Google in general doesn't want you to worry too much about duplicate content. But yea, if you are looking to rank for a specific keyword, it is best you have one solid page around that keyword than 100 different pages around that same keyword.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: GoogleBot Will Continue To Pass A User-Agent Despite Chrome Changes
 
blog comments powered by Disqus