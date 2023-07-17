Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
This past weekend was more heated than ever in terms of the Google search results volatility, so I did a special Sunday story. Google News indexing bug was fixed after having big issues for three weeks. Google Search is still working on the preferred language issues in the search results. It is fun when you spot Google quality raters going to your website. Google Merchant Center documented how to build struct with your customers. Google Search is testing "updates for you." And I have a special vlog with Microsoft Bing's Fabrice Canel on indexing quality.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Volatility Explodes This Weekend
I often post about Google ranking volatility and search ranking algorithm updates but I rarely post about them on a weekend. But I just had to this Sunday morning; the tools are literally all reporting massive and explosive volatility this weekend and the SEO chatter is also very high.
- Confirmed: Google News Indexing Bug Fixed After 3 Weeks Of Issues
Google confirmed an indexing bug with Google News publishers that went on for about three weeks. It started around June 21st and was officially fixed on Friday, July 14th.
- Google Quality Rater Traffic In Analytics From Raterhub.com
Have you ever spotted a Google quality rater visiting your website? It is not as uncommon as you thought. I even saw it on this website. You can spot it by searching your analytics from raterhub.com referral traffic.
- Google Merchant Center: How To Build Trust With Your Customers
Google has posted a new document in the Google Merchant Center area on how to build trust with your customers. The document goes through your business identity, your transparency, your online reputation, and your professional design.
- Google Search "Updates For You" Section
Here is a Google Search treatment that feels old but I can't see any coverage of this feature on this site or on other sites. There is a carousel section named "updates for you" that shows more recent blog posts about your query in the list of search results.
- Google Still Working On Improving Preferred Language Search Issues
In January, Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liason, said that Google Search has issues showing the searcher's preferred language on the search results page. He said this is a priority for Google to resolve. This past Friday, Danny Sullivan said, "We are still looking at ways to improve more."
- Vlog #232: Fabrice Canel Of Microsoft Bing On Indexing Quality
Fabrice Canel is someone most of you who watch my videos know already, he has been with Microsoft for 26 years and is now the Principal Program Manager at Bing...
- Skelton Sitting In Google Kirkland Cafe
Here is just a photo from the Google Kirkland, Seattle office of a skeleton sitting in the cafe area. I guess this Googler had to wait a long, long time for his lunch to arrive...
