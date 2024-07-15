Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said it will host more creator type meetings after speaking with one that was devasted by the helpful content update. Google is testing AI-organized search results for local queries. Google AI Overviews now barely show any Reddit or Quora results. Google may be rolling out more 3D/AR images. Google speaks more about concerns over disavow link files. Schema.org has a new design.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google To Host More Creator Meetings

Brandon Saltalamacchia, the founder of Retro Dodo, covered his meeting he had with Danny Sullivan at Google - he covered it under the title A Brief Meeting With Google After The Apocalypse. Danny Sullivan said later that this was the second time he recently had such a meeting and he is working on setting up the third one soon.

Google AI Overviews is rarely ever showing citations from Reddit or Quora anymore, according to a new report from BrightEdge. In fact, Reddit citations have declined by around 85%, whereas Quaora citations have declined by around 99%, within the Google AI Overviews in Google Search.

Google seems to be testing its AI-organized search results pages for local search queries. We saw Google testing this for shopping-related queries after Google announced at I/O that it would roll out AI-organized search results in the coming months.

Back in 2019, Google began testing and piloting showing 3D/AR images for products and other items in its search results. We even saw it being tested on desktop starting last year. Now it seems Google has rolled it out to more sites, even those sites that are not part of the pilot/beta rollout.

John Mueller from Google was asked if you should worry that massive link disavow lists can hurt you negatively and also if you remove the list that it might also hurt you. John said you should not be worried at all, when he was asked how worried should you be, he said "zero."

Schema.org has a new design, it seems like the design went live this week. The Schema.org validator also looks fresh and new. It is unclear if there were any other changes made, outside of the design update.

Here is a floor sign with directions for where Googlers can go and where Dooglers (Google dogs) can go. I wonder why the Googlers aren't allowed to go right and why Dooglers can't go left.

