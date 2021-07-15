Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

You can ignore PDFs when it comes to the Google page experience update; including core web vitals and other metrics. Google is dropping knowledge panel posts this coming Tuesday, this is not about the local Google Posts. Google is testing more specific searches carousels and rounded corners in the search results. Google Search Console AMP debugging links outside to the AMP Page Experience Guide. And it is great to see that Peter The Greeter is back at Google!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Check out Google Play Book’s new features, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.