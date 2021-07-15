Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
You can ignore PDFs when it comes to the Google page experience update; including core web vitals and other metrics. Google is dropping knowledge panel posts this coming Tuesday, this is not about the local Google Posts. Google is testing more specific searches carousels and rounded corners in the search results. Google Search Console AMP debugging links outside to the AMP Page Experience Guide. And it is great to see that Peter The Greeter is back at Google!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Posts For Knowledge Panels Being Disabled On July 20, 2021
Google is discontinuing the feature to post in your verified Google knowledge panels starting on July 20, 2021. This does not impact Google Posts within Google My Business but does impact those who used it on their knowledge panels.
- Google: We Ignore PDFs For Core Web Vitals & Mobile Friendlessness
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to PDFs on your site, you don't have to worry about the core web vitals scores or if they are mobile friendly. John said on Twitter "Yeah, we essentially ignore PDFs when it comes to Core Web Vitals & mobile-friendliness. Sometimes they show up in the reports, but there's no need to do anything specific with them."
- Google Tests Big Carousel For More Specific Searches
We have seen the "more specific searches" feature now in two different formats, both in a normal list view and in an expandable format. Matt Burgess spotted it as a large set of buttons in a carousel format, that is multi-lined.
- Google Search Console Now Links AMP Page Experience Issues to AMP Page Experience Guide
A few days ago, Google made a change in the Google Search Console page experience report to direct developers to debug their AMP pages for page experience issues outside of Search Console. Google is linking them to the AMP Page Experience Guide.
- Google Search Tests Rounded Corners Design Again
In 2017, Google did a ton of testing of deploying rounded corners for its mobile search results design. Well, the test is back. Saad AK shared a couple of screen shots on Twitter of Google testing rounded borders around the search results in the mobile search results.
- Peter The Greeter Is Back At Google & He Lost 70lbs
It is so great to see Peter The Greeter back at the Google offices, the GooglePlex, in Mountain View, California. He has greeted countless visitors at the Google offices over the years and now he is
Other Great Search Threads:
- Interesting ✨ Google is showing "Trending football videos" section for the query "Football", & in the same SERP, there is a regular "Video" section too. The query Music also triggered the Trending section. I think trending vide, Saad AK on Twitter
- Should you hide affiliate links? Join @johnmu on #AskGooglebot to find out as he explains how you should handle affiliate links on your website, keeping in mind two important aspects: ⚡️ Unique & valuable c, Google Search Central on Twitter
- Most sites don't have to worry about crawl budget, and if you feel your site does have an issue with it, then individual URLs aren't going to change that, so I wouldn't bother either way., John Mueller on Twitter
- We apologize to anyone who has felt unsafe in this or previous years because of the Shoes of MozCon tradition - while unintended, harm outweighs intent. It weighs heavily on us that we played a part and didn’t listen as closely as, Moz on Twitter
- Twitter Closing "Fleets" August 3, 2021, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Keep your customers coming back with these top 5 journeys
- There isn’t always a quick answer in SEO and that is okay; Wednesday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- How We Protect Users From 0-Day Attacks, Google Blog
- Should Google Be Classified as a Public Utility?, Investopedia
- Google boss Sundar Pichai warns of threats to internet freedom, BBC News
- No, Facebook and Google Are Not Public Utilities, WIRED
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing Metrics: 4 Key Groups to Measure Your Content Performance, SEM Rush
- 9 Factors to Consider When Choosing a Content Marketing Partner, Skyword
Local & Maps
- Nominate outstanding Local Guides for Guiding Stars 2021, Local Guides Connect
- Google Starts Cheering Anti-Spam Edits in Google Maps, Local Visibility System
Mobile & Voice
- Android 12 lets you disable Assistant corner swipe activation, 9to5Google
- Apple researching how to use compressed LiDAR data in AR & 'Apple Car', Appleinsider
SEO
- How an Artisan Bakery is Gaining a Competitive Advantage with a New Site Structure, SEM Rush
- Website Migration: Strategy and Best Practices, OnCrawl
- Page Experience Update after One Month - What Happened?, SISTRIX
- Securing SEO Resources - Jordan Koene, Searchmetrics
PPC
- 3 Reasons to Use Google Ads Dynamic Exclusion Lists (+How to Do It), WordStream
- U.S. Launch of Travel Insights with Google, Google Blog
Search Features
- Check out Google Play Book’s new features, Google Blog
Other Search
- Chrome getting HTTPS-First Mode, will replace lock icon, 9to5Google
- From Vision to Language: Semi-supervised Learning in Action…at Scale, Google AI Blog
- Highlights from the Google for Games Developer Summit, Google Blog
- Increasing HTTPS adoption, Chromium Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.