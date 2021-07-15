Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2021

Jul 15, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

You can ignore PDFs when it comes to the Google page experience update; including core web vitals and other metrics. Google is dropping knowledge panel posts this coming Tuesday, this is not about the local Google Posts. Google is testing more specific searches carousels and rounded corners in the search results. Google Search Console AMP debugging links outside to the AMP Page Experience Guide. And it is great to see that Peter The Greeter is back at Google!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Posts For Knowledge Panels Being Disabled On July 20, 2021
    Google is discontinuing the feature to post in your verified Google knowledge panels starting on July 20, 2021. This does not impact Google Posts within Google My Business but does impact those who used it on their knowledge panels.
  • Google: We Ignore PDFs For Core Web Vitals & Mobile Friendlessness
    Google's John Mueller said when it comes to PDFs on your site, you don't have to worry about the core web vitals scores or if they are mobile friendly. John said on Twitter "Yeah, we essentially ignore PDFs when it comes to Core Web Vitals & mobile-friendliness. Sometimes they show up in the reports, but there's no need to do anything specific with them."
  • Google Tests Big Carousel For More Specific Searches
    We have seen the "more specific searches" feature now in two different formats, both in a normal list view and in an expandable format. Matt Burgess spotted it as a large set of buttons in a carousel format, that is multi-lined.
  • Google Search Console Now Links AMP Page Experience Issues to AMP Page Experience Guide
    A few days ago, Google made a change in the Google Search Console page experience report to direct developers to debug their AMP pages for page experience issues outside of Search Console. Google is linking them to the AMP Page Experience Guide.
  • Google Search Tests Rounded Corners Design Again
    In 2017, Google did a ton of testing of deploying rounded corners for its mobile search results design. Well, the test is back. Saad AK shared a couple of screen shots on Twitter of Google testing rounded borders around the search results in the mobile search results.
  • Peter The Greeter Is Back At Google & He Lost 70lbs
