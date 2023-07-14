Google Search Practice Speaking Feature For Specific Countries

Google Search seems to be testing a new feature to help searchers learn to speak in English (and maybe other languages). It is called Practice Speaking and can be triggered in some countries, such as India.

Here is a GIF of this feature in action, which was shared with me by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

Here is a higher-resolution static image of the feature that you can access from within the Google search results page:

This feature seems a lot like a feature I covered a while back where you practice pronunciations in Google Search.

Here are more tweets on this:

🧵 when click on Bulb button this shows some examples pic.twitter.com/OLWFmeWuUW — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) July 2, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.