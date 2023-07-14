Bing Tests New Snippet Questions Result Box

Microsoft Bing has this feature where you can see "people also ask" like results under search result snippets, I am not sure what Microsoft calls them, but they provide additional questions and answers related to the site and query.

Well, Microsoft Bing seems to be testing new designs for it. Or maybe these are broken, and they just look new?

Shameem Adhikarath posted this example on Twitter of a large box under the snippet, that looks like a bit too spacious:

This is what I see for that snippet:

But I suspect it is trying to pull off this snippet below, but something broke with it?

I am not sure - what do you think?

Here are more screenshots and a video of it in action:

Forum discussion at Twitter.