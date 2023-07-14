Google Images Tests "See More Like This" Button

Google is testing an icon or button overlayed on images in the image search results to "see more like this." I personally do not see this myself, so it must be a test.
Brian Freiesleben spotted this and shared a screenshot with me on Twitter - here is one of those screenshots:
Brain said that clicking on "the small icon on the top right of any image to "see more like this" without changing the query."
Here are more screenshots from Brian:
Just noticed this interesting feature in Google Images.— Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) July 10, 2023
