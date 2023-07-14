Google Images Tests "See More Like This" Button

Jul 14, 2023
Google is testing an icon or button overlayed on images in the image search results to "see more like this." I personally do not see this myself, so it must be a test.

Brian Freiesleben spotted this and shared a screenshot with me on Twitter - here is one of those screenshots:

Google Images See More Like This

Brain said that clicking on "the small icon on the top right of any image to "see more like this" without changing the query."

Here are more screenshots from Brian:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

