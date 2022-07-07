Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update in the past 24-hours or so. Google said search query landing pages are equivalent to low effort category pages. Microsoft Advertising launched a bunch of updates including automatic updates for Shopping campaigns. Google Ads launched the diagnostic insights on the overview page. Google Merchant Center added auto-tagging support for all shopping experiences, not just the Shopping tab. Google Search Console Insights now supports GA4.

How Russiaâ€™s War in Ukraine Roiled Yandex, New York Times

How To Double Traffic With Content Audits w/ Kelsey Jones, Siege Media

New Bing Maps Experiences: Distance Calculator, Gas Prices and Parking Finder, Bing Maps Blog

Bing Visual Search: 10 Cool Things You Can Do With It, Online Tech Tips

