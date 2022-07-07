Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update in the past 24-hours or so. Google said search query landing pages are equivalent to low effort category pages. Microsoft Advertising launched a bunch of updates including automatic updates for Shopping campaigns. Google Ads launched the diagnostic insights on the overview page. Google Merchant Center added auto-tagging support for all shopping experiences, not just the Shopping tab. Google Search Console Insights now supports GA4.

  • Google Search Ranking Update Volatility July 5th & July 7th
    Over the past few days there has been some chatter within the SEO community about more Google search ranking algorithmic fluctuations and volatility. This comes after over a week of relative calmness in the Google search results.
  • Google Search Console Insights Finally Supports Google Analytics 4
    Google Search Console Insights, the cute analytics that joins Search Console and Google Analytics with a goal of making it easy to understand your content's performance, now works with sites that only use Google Analytics 4 (GA4). This is welcomed news for sites, like my new site - Lucid Insider, that was set up without Universal Analytics.
  • Google: Search Query Pages Are Equivalent To Low Effort Category Pages
    Google's John Mueller was asked again about should you block your search results pages on your site from being indexed. The answer is generally yes, always has been, but John added that a "selected list of search-queries being essentially equivalent to low-effort category pages," he said "but overall I'd block them."
  • Google Ads Diagnostic Insights Now On Overview Page
    Google Ads has added the diagnostic insights on the Insights and Overview page of the ad console. Diagnostic insights help you identify common reasons why your campaign may not be serving or getting conversions.
  • Microsoft Advertiser Gains Automatic Updates For Shopping Campaigns, Auto-Generated Remarketing Lists & More
    Microsoft announced a bunch of new features and other news for the Microsoft Advertising platform. These include automatic updates for Shopping Campaigns, auto-generated Remarketing Lists, more eligible UET tags migrating to the Microsoft Clarity insights experience, Customer match expanded to new markets and more.
  • Google Merchant Center Adds Auto-Tagging For All Free Listings Across All Of Google
    Earlier this year, Google Merchant Center added auto-tagging for free listings is now available in your Merchant Center account. But this only worked in the Google Shopping tab, now it works across all Google experiences.
  • Google Bike Sign
    This sign outside of the Google Mountain View, California campus caught my eye. It is a bike lane or parking sign. It just looks nicely done and of course, Googley. This was shared on Instagram.

