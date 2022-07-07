Daily Search Forum Recap: July 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update in the past 24-hours or so. Google said search query landing pages are equivalent to low effort category pages. Microsoft Advertising launched a bunch of updates including automatic updates for Shopping campaigns. Google Ads launched the diagnostic insights on the overview page. Google Merchant Center added auto-tagging support for all shopping experiences, not just the Shopping tab. Google Search Console Insights now supports GA4.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility July 5th & July 7th
Over the past few days there has been some chatter within the SEO community about more Google search ranking algorithmic fluctuations and volatility. This comes after over a week of relative calmness in the Google search results.
- Google Search Console Insights Finally Supports Google Analytics 4
Google Search Console Insights, the cute analytics that joins Search Console and Google Analytics with a goal of making it easy to understand your content's performance, now works with sites that only use Google Analytics 4 (GA4). This is welcomed news for sites, like my new site - Lucid Insider, that was set up without Universal Analytics.
- Google: Search Query Pages Are Equivalent To Low Effort Category Pages
Google's John Mueller was asked again about should you block your search results pages on your site from being indexed. The answer is generally yes, always has been, but John added that a "selected list of search-queries being essentially equivalent to low-effort category pages," he said "but overall I'd block them."
- Google Ads Diagnostic Insights Now On Overview Page
Google Ads has added the diagnostic insights on the Insights and Overview page of the ad console. Diagnostic insights help you identify common reasons why your campaign may not be serving or getting conversions.
- Microsoft Advertiser Gains Automatic Updates For Shopping Campaigns, Auto-Generated Remarketing Lists & More
Microsoft announced a bunch of new features and other news for the Microsoft Advertising platform. These include automatic updates for Shopping Campaigns, auto-generated Remarketing Lists, more eligible UET tags migrating to the Microsoft Clarity insights experience, Customer match expanded to new markets and more.
- Google Merchant Center Adds Auto-Tagging For All Free Listings Across All Of Google
Earlier this year, Google Merchant Center added auto-tagging for free listings is now available in your Merchant Center account. But this only worked in the Google Shopping tab, now it works across all Google experiences.
- Google Bike Sign
This sign outside of the Google Mountain View, California campus caught my eye. It is a bike lane or parking sign. It just looks nicely done and of course, Googley. This was shared on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I can understand it's frustrating when faced with individual issues like this, but our goal is to make our systems such t, John Mueller on Twitter
- There's no need (nor method) to force URLs to be indexed, after a site move or otherwise. With a move, the old URLs redirects anyway, so if a user were to click on one o, John Mueller on Twitter
- It shouldnâ€™t be complicated to find qualified female speakers. In fact, @areej_abuali and @techseowomen have done the hard work of listing hundreds of brilliant women speakers, including ways to filter *by qualification* h, Lily Ray on Twitter
- It sounds like you've found the issue ( https://t.co/fnDsfCN1i7 / the asaplabs script), so it should settle back soon. Perhaps @shopify / @ShopifyDevs can block the malicio, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Adaptability: The new competitive advantage in SEO
- Digital marketing ranks in the top 3 hottest skills Americans are learning in 2022
- Google launches diagnostic insights for Performance Max campaigns
- Google Search Console Insights now supports Google Analytics 4
- 10 things to consider when hiring a ghostwriter
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- How Russiaâ€™s War in Ukraine Roiled Yandex, New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 7 Winning B2B Enterprise SEO Strategies, Conductor
- Freshness & SEO: An Underrated Concept, Moz
- Pros & cons and other SERP annotations give us clues to creating great content!, Marie Haynes
- SEO Tactics with the Best ROI for Enterprises, Search Metrics
- The Marketerâ€™s Roadmap to Surround Sound SEO., Semrush
- Why is website security important for SEO?, Wix SEO Hub
- Why You Should Outsource SEO Content Writing, Local SEO Guide
- Building Your Own CTR Model from Search Console Data, SammySEO
- Full RSS feeds no longer needed for Google News, Search Candy
- When Keyword Cannibalization Eats Your SEO Performance, JumpFly
PPC
- Announcing Bid Manager API v2, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Eases Ad Restrictions for Abortion Pill Providers, Gizmodo
- PPC vs. CPC: What Sets Apart PPC from CPC in Digital Marketing?, PPC Expo
- Affiliate Marketing With Google Ads: How to Track Your Campaigns Efficiently?, PPC Expo
Search Features
- Bing Visual Search: 10 Cool Things You Can Do With It, Online Tech Tips
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.