Daily Search Forum Recap: July 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google goes off on the SEO myth of using a /blog subfolder or not. Google is testing author names in top stories. Google Local Service Ads edits show up in your Google Business Profile in 24 hours. Google Ads will remove examples from the legal requirements policies page. Google Merchant Center's automated discounts feature is going live.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Test: Google Top Stories With Author Names
It looks like Google is testing placing author names in the top stories carousel within the mobile search results. I believe Google had this at some point before, but I have not seen author names in this feature in a long time.
- Google: It Doesn't Matter If You Use Blog Folders For URLs & We're Not Wrong
Google's John Mueller said it doesn't matter either way if you put your blog posts on a subfolder of /blog or just on the root directory of the site, without the /blog.
- Edits To Your Local Service Ads Will Update Your Google Business Profile
Now when you update your business hours, and maybe other information, on your Google Local Service Ads, those updates will be synced up with your Google Business Profiles within 24 hours.
- Google Ads To Remove Examples From Legal Requirements Policies
Next month, Google Ads will remove the examples it provides in its Google Ads Legal Requirements policy. Google posted that on August 7, 2023, it will no longer list examples on the page.
- Google Merchant Center Automated Discounts Fully Live
Google Merchant Center seems to be rolling out its old beta feature named automated discounts. Automated discounts helps retailers automatically discount their product prices based on multiple real-time signals, Google explained.
- Google Orchestra Gets Guinness World Records
Did you know there was an official Google Orchestra called the Googler Orchestra? They even have a website. Anyway, they just got a Guinness World Records for largest conductor's baton by performing
Other Great Search Threads:
- I am heading out on a summer vacation and will be back July 17. I won’t have internet access for most of it so, if needed, I’ll get back to you when I return. Thanks!, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- I don't know of public research, I also don't know how you'd do it. I suspect due to the nature of alt text (being descriptive of something visually-oriented), it would be useful for, John Mueller on Twitter
- Usually the discussion is about 1/page, 1/site would be extreme :). Having multiple per page is valid HTML, for what it's worth. It just makes it easier to recognize what you really consider to be a heading if you have one clear one. "If everything is imp, John Mueller on Twitter
- We’re making active investments in several areas including the Ads Help Center to help customers self resolve issues more quickly and reliably. Support options are provided at the account level and I have passed along the feedback about email response t, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- site: isn't giving you a complete list of indexed Urls., Martin Splitt on Twitter
