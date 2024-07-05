Daily Search Forum Recap: July 5, 2024

Jul 5, 2024
Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console reports seem to be back to normal again. Reddit did not block Google from crawling or indexing. Google says request indexing does not change canonicalization. Google says if you are using a CDN and want to maintain one robots.txt file, you can redirect one to the other. Google updated its image SEO best practices. Google is testing a longer search bar for longer queries. And I posted the SEO video recap - subscribe!

