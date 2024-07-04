As you know, Google Search Console's performance reports were significantly delayed this week. But as of this morning, the reports are beginning to catch up. Google said last night it would take them "at least 2-3 days to fully catch up" and reprocess the data. So if you are seeing weird data, look away and come back on Monday.

Google posted last night on X, "The fresh data for this report is currently being reprocessed, and is likely to take at least 2-3 days to catch up fully. We'll let you know here when it's fully resolved. Thanks for your patience."

Google specifically mentioned the "fresh data for this report" is "being reprocessed" and that will take time. So if you see the fresh data or even older data from this week, being wonky - it is related to this.

Here are those posts:

The fresh data for this report is currently being reprocessed, and is likely to take at least 2-3 days to fully catch up. We'll let you know here when it's fully resolved. Thanks for your patience. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 3, 2024

As of this morning, it looks like the reporting began to catch up a lot - but it is far from done. I am seeing about 28 hours, the worst it got was 96 or 97 hours delayed but now we are at about 28-29 hours, so it is catching up but it is not done yet.

I think we got to about 96 hours and now it is starting to get lower and catch up https://t.co/8F5p9IenvL pic.twitter.com/li1XzG9cku — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) July 4, 2024

Many are noticing that the "Fresh data" part is showing a huge decline in data, which is worrying some. Here are some examples:

Google Search Console > Performance Report updated but seems like a data issue - that decline shouldn't be there. pic.twitter.com/hWpzUOYHEu — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) July 4, 2024

Now the Google Search Console shows that it was updated 28 hours ago BUT *ALL* the properties, across all industries I have access to, show a big drop in the "Fresh Data" from Monday 👀 this can't reflect the accurate evolution of their clicks (!) @googlesearchc can you please… pic.twitter.com/Kbhhv2WpAC — Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) July 4, 2024

This seems to be directly related to Google Search Console reprocessing the data.

John Mueller of Google said on LinkedIn about the fresh data, "I'd check the posts at Google Search Central :-)" That is the post I embedded above about it going to take 2-3 days to fully catch up.

I know many of you are eager to see your data for the week, but looking at it now, when it might change in a day or two, will cause even more work for you.

So I guess wait until Monday to do any reporting...

Forum discussion at X.