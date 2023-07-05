Daily Search Forum Recap: July 5, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Twitter is returning to Google Search after Twitter made some changes to its unregistered tweet landing page. ChatGPT shut down the browse with Bing after copyright and paywall issues. Google Ads Editor version 2.4 is now out. Bing Chat will release a feature to not search the web, aka nosearch. Google said no ranking factor compensates for missing relevancy.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.