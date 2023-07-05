Daily Search Forum Recap: July 5, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Twitter is returning to Google Search after Twitter made some changes to its unregistered tweet landing page. ChatGPT shut down the browse with Bing after copyright and paywall issues. Google Ads Editor version 2.4 is now out. Bing Chat will release a feature to not search the web, aka nosearch. Google said no ranking factor compensates for missing relevancy.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Twitter Makes Changes To Show Content To Google, Tweets Returning To Google Search
On Monday, I reported that Google stopped crawling and indexing Twitter content after Twitter made it that unregistered (signed-out) users were not able to see tweets. Well, Twitter made a change in the past 24 hours or so that now Google and unregistered users can see the tweet but there is a modal that overlays asking users to sign up for Twitter.
- Google Ads Editor Version 2.4 Gains Multi-Account Overview, Google Drive Integration & More
Google has released version 2.4 of the Google Ads Editor, this comes 14 weeks since version 2.3 was released in March 2023. The new version gains video asset library, multi-account overview, Google Drive integration, scheduled posts, editable product groups and listing groups and more.
- ChatGPT Shut Down Browse With Bing After Accessing Paywalled Content
The other day Open AI announced that it disabled the browse with Bing add-on to ChatGPT "out of an abundance of caution." The issue was that some content that was behind a paywall was being consumed and presented to users. Open AI said they disabled it to do "right by content owners" until they fix it.
- Google's John Mueller: No Ranking Factor Compensates For Missing Relevance
Google's John Mueller has another good one-liner about SEO and Google ranking. He said on Mastodon, "No ranking factor compensates missing relevance, or missing user interest."
- Bing Chat To Allow You Not To Search The Web (No-Search)
Bing Chat will be adding a feature to tell it not to search the web for an answer. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing Search at Microsoft, said on Twitter, "#nosearch is coming" when asked if Bing Chat can exclude web search results from the answers.
- Google Bard Gets On Jeopardy TV Show
The other day, on the Jeopardy, a popular American game show, Google Bard got on the board squares. This was shared by Google's Jack Krawczyk who called this an achievement unlocked.
Other Great Search Threads:
- It's possible. Some tools parse XML with string-matching & regex (which is error-prone, but which would probably let this through), others parse XML properly (which would not let this through, since the identifier is different than expected). I'd try to b, John Mueller on Twitter
- New FTC guideline updates: Really important to know, Joy Hawkins on Twitter
- Occasionally someone asks about hidden H1's. If H1's help (they're good!), surely hiding H1s stuffed with keywords will help ranking. Well: No. Hidden text & keyword-stuffing are trivial to recognize. Stop doing 2005 SEO tricks, and focus on providing r, John Mueller on Twitter
- Meta Plans a Text-Based Twitter Rival, Codenamed P92, Now Named "Threads", WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- ChatGPT Browse with Bing temporarily disabled
- Authority management: A new discipline in the era of SGE and E-E-A-T
- Twitter didn’t just block unregistered users, it blocked Google Search
- How to harness DSA wins in Performance Max
- Enterprise SEO: Why ‘best practices’ won’t cut it and what to do instead
- 5 tips for handling client and stakeholder requests for PPC projects
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Stop using Google Analytics, warns Sweden’s privacy watchdog, as it issues over $1M in fines, TechCrunch
- BigQuery Dataform: Using Dataform with Google Analytics, Measure Minds Group
- How to Delete an Account, Property, or Data Stream in GA4?, Data Driven U
Industry & Business
- Google Says It'll Scrape Everything You Post Online for AI, Gizmodo
- Yahoo! Japan May Switch Organic Search Engine From Google To Naver, AJPR
- Google Set to Hire Former Apple Executive as India Policy Head, Bloomberg
- Yahoo plots return to public markets, Financial Times
- EU Commission revamps procedures to speed up Big Tech privacy probes, Reuters
- Google Trial Over US Search-Monopoly Claim Set for September, Bloomberg
- Looking to the next 75 years of the NHS, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- 3 Internal Link Methods to Improve Your Site, Rank Ranger
- 4 Tools to Help You Create Engaging Digital Content, Koozai
- Relationship-Based Link Building: How to Earn Trust & High-Quality Links, Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- Android Auto is adding new features for EVs, 9to5Google
- Google Maps Rival Launches a New Alert, All Navigation Apps Should Copy It, AutoEvolution
- Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature, PhoneArena
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- How to explain the value of SEO to executives, Kevin Indig
- Why SEOs Need to Embrace AI, Moz
- Bridging the gap: Effective communication between developers and SEOs, Oncrawl
- How to Leverage your Schema.org Knowledge Graph for LLMs, Schema App
- What to expect from your next technical audit, Builtvisible
- CTR from the SERP: The future of traffic, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- Generative AI Integration SERPs And PPC Advertisers, Search Engine Journal
- The privacy changes as part of Apple iOS 17 and Google's Chrome could mean a messy month for marketing, Digiday
Search Features
- How to Use Google Bard to Find Images Faster, Wired
- ChatGPT 'Browse with Bing' feature disabled, Piunika Web
Other Search
- Fourth of July 2023, Google Doodles
- Unlocking the AI-powered opportunity in the UK, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.