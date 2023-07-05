Google Bard Gets On Jeopardy TV Show

Google Bard Gets On Jeopardy TV Show

The other day, on the Jeopardy, a popular American game show, Google Bard got on the board squares. This was shared by Google's Jack Krawczyk who called this an achievement unlocked.

Here is his tweet of this:

