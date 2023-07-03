Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2023

Jul 3, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Twitter's signed-in change seemed to have caused Google to drop 50% of Twitter's URLs from its search index in a few days. Google Analytics Universal Analytics 3 is still collecting data but probably for not too much longer. Bing Chat improved its efficiency and reduced latency. Google Search Generative Experience has local stores. I posted the big Google webmaster report today; catch up there. And I have a new vlog out with Matt Abbagnaro. Oh, and happy July 4th to many of you - I probably won't post stories tomorrow.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Showing 50% Fewer Twitter URLs After Twitter Blocked Unregistered Users
    On Friday afternoon, Twitter decided to block unregistered, signed-out users, from seeing public tweets. That meant that for Google's normal crawling purposes, it was unable to see some of these tweets. It seems that Google now has about 52% fewer Twitter URLs in its index today than it had on Friday, just a few days later.
  • July 2023 Google Webmaster Report
    If I had to sum up this month, I'd call it the month of way too many unconfirmed Google search ranking updates. I wrote about five of these, but it felt like there were even more. Google pushed a quality update for its Search Generative Experience. Google dropped a ton of SEO topics and finally launched the perspectives filter.
  • Google Analytics UA 3 Still Collecting Data But Google Says Not For Long...
    On Saturday morning many of us were surprised to see that Universal Analytics 3, Google Analytics (not GA4) still showed to be collecting data, after the deadline. Well, Google said it takes time for sites to be shut down and it will happen, even though many sites are still collecting data.
  • Bing Chat Improves Efficiency & Reduces Latency Issues By 25%
    Bing Chat has made some big efficiency improvements and reduced latency issues for some queries by 25%. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, said on Twitter, "yesterday we released a completely reworked backend for inner monologue, reducing time to first token by ~25%, and, far more importantly, making latency more stable, reducing spikes."
  • Google Search Generative Experience Shows Local Store Inventory
    Did you know that the new Google Search Generative Experience that launched to us a month ago shows nearby stores that have products in stock directly in the generative AI answer. This might not be new, but based on my early tests, I don't believe I've seen Google SGE show "Stores," and I definitely didn't cover that they did.
  • Vlog #230: Matt Abbagnaro On Getting Into PPC & Google Ads Performance Max
    Matt Abbagnaro was kind enough to meet me in some parking lot last minute to discuss search marketing. We picked the parking lot so I can find an Electrify America charging station and charge while we do our interview...
  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Google
    The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, was at Google's NYC offices for an event. Here is a photo of Mayor Adams, Chancellor Banks, and Chancellor Matos-Rodriguez all came together this morning to an

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Vlog #230: Matt Abbagnaro On Getting Into PPC & Google Ads Performance Max
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus