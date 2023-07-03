NYC Mayor Eric Adams At Google

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, was at Google's NYC offices for an event. Here is a photo of Mayor Adams, Chancellor Banks, and Chancellor Matos-Rodriguez all came together this morning to announce the expansion of Future Ready NYC, a groundbreaking program aimed at equipping New York City students with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age. Google was officially announced as the first tech anchor partner, according to the Instagram post.

