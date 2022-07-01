Google Analytics Overview By Hour Report Not Counting Data

For the past few hours, the Google Analytics (Universal Analytics 3) home view where it shows the "audience overview" is not counting. You need to filter the results to show today and you will see that around 2/3pm ET it stopped counting.

This is not impacting all accounts, most of mine work but it is impacting some.

Here is a screenshot from one site I have access to in Google Analytics:

There are a ton of complaints on Twitter, my first hat tip was from Ahmed Alaa on Twitter.

Again, this is not impacting everyone but it is impacting a lot of folks.

seems okay to me — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) July 1, 2022

Same here, only realtime data is being displayed — Hashirama Senju (@Hashira39660994) July 1, 2022

I’m having the same problem on one of my two websites. — Rhonda Krause (@TravelYesPlease) July 1, 2022

The list goes on and on.

Google Analytics has not responded to any of these complaints but I do hope this is resolved soon.

