Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has finally started to use MUM in search, the first case was around identifying the 800 or so variations of vaccine names. Google will be ending broad match modifier (BMM) keywords in Google Ads. Google added a super useful help document on how various redirects impact your SEO. And a bunch more news...

  • How Google Used MUM In Search For The First Time
    Google announced yesterday one of, if not, the first, use case for MUM - Multitask Unified Model - in search. Google did tell us they will let us know when it is being used and here it is. They used it "to identify over 800 variations of vaccine names in more than 50 languages in a matter of seconds."
  • Google Ads Is Deprecating Broad Match Modifier (BMM) Keywords In Late July
    Google announced that by the end of July 2021 it will be deprecating the broad match modifier (BMM) keywords. That means you will no longer be able to create new BMM keywords with the +keyword notation.
  • Google Redirects Help Page Expanded To Show Impact On Google Search
    Google has vastly expanded its help document on how various redirects impact your site's performance in Google Search. The document even mentions "Crypto redirects" which to me seems like a new term but just means a way to communicate in normal language that a page was moved.
  • Google Merchant Center Relaxes Insufficient Payment Information Policy
    Google announced that it is changing the insufficient payment information for Google Merchant Center. Specifically Merchants will no longer be required to provide their accepted payment methods on their website to customers before the checkout process. This change began on June 28, 2021.
  • Google Ads API Migrate Your Feed-Based Extensions To Asset-Based Extensions
    Google is telling those who used the Google Ads API to make sure to migrate the Feed-based extensions to supported Asset-based extensions soon. I believe the deadline will be October 20, 2021. Also, Google announced the new {extensionid} ValueTrack parameter will be available beginning June 24, 2021.
  • Google Kirkland Restaurant Open Again?
    I am not sure, but I think one of the restaurants or cafes in the Google Kirkland office, in Seattle, may have opened up for business again. The cupcakes we showcased yesterday came from there. But

