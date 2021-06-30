Daily Search Forum Recap: June 30, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has finally started to use MUM in search, the first case was around identifying the 800 or so variations of vaccine names. Google will be ending broad match modifier (BMM) keywords in Google Ads. Google added a super useful help document on how various redirects impact your SEO. And a bunch more news...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.