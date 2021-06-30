Google Kirkland Restaurant Open Again?

I am not sure, but I think one of the restaurants or cafes in the Google Kirkland office, in Seattle, may have opened up for business again. The cupcakes we showcased yesterday came from there. But here is a photo of the Cookies Boutique by Ozzy showing restaurant workers at the Google office there.

This was shared on Instagram last Friday with the message "Happy Friday."

This person told me that the Localhost Cafe is now open.

