Daily Search Forum Recap: June 29, 2023

Jun 29, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Yep, we are seeing yet another heated Google search ranking algorithm update that has come, but Google did not confirm. Google also may be rolling out the dedicated perspectives search feature. Google shows product pricing graphs over 3 months of time. Google rich result test tool shows the URL Inspection tool crawler. Bing adds emoji reactions to some knowledge panel results. Bing Chat test releases are done randomly to reduce bias.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again (June 28 & 29th)
    We are back with you with another report of another unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm update. This one seemed to have kicked off yesterday, June 28th and is heating up even more today. Yea, it has been a very volatile past several weeks with the Google Search results and even I am kind of tired on reporting on this.
  • Google Rolling Out Dedicated Perspectives Feature?
    Google may be rolling out the dedicated "perspectives" filter, not just the perspectives filter that rolled out a couple of weeks ago, but the perspectives carousel.
  • Google Search Product Pricing Graph Over 3-Months
    Google is testing showing the price fluctuations of a product in a graph over a three-month period in the search results. We saw product pricing sliders but this is on a graph to show pricing changes over that time period.
  • Google Rich Testing Tools Drop Down Selector Now Shows URL Inspection Tool
    Google has updated the Google Rich Results test to spell out that the test is coming from the Google URL Inspection tool. This update probably happened when added the new Google-InspectionTool useragent to the crawler list back in May.
  • Microsoft: Bing Chat Slow Rollouts Are Random To Reduce Bias
    Bing, and other software companies, like Google, tend to roll out new features slowly. So they might roll out a new feature first to 1% of users, then 10%, then 50% and then eventually 100% of users. This rollout is done randomly to reduce bias, Microsoft Bing's Mikhail Parakhin said on Twitter.
  • Bing Search Answer Panel Adds Interactive Reaction Emojis
    Bing Search lets searchers interact with some of the right bar answer panels using emojis. If you search for [barack obama] and look at the side bar, you will see the option to react to some of the answers given using emojis.
  • Google Indoor Camp Trailer
    Google has a camp trailer, one of those old fashion looking ones, in the Google Boulder office. Google has trailers or all kinds in their offices but I don't think I've seen this one.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Rolling Out Dedicated Perspectives Feature?
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus