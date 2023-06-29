Daily Search Forum Recap: June 29, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Yep, we are seeing yet another heated Google search ranking algorithm update that has come, but Google did not confirm. Google also may be rolling out the dedicated perspectives search feature. Google shows product pricing graphs over 3 months of time. Google rich result test tool shows the URL Inspection tool crawler. Bing adds emoji reactions to some knowledge panel results. Bing Chat test releases are done randomly to reduce bias.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Again (June 28 & 29th)
We are back with you with another report of another unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm update. This one seemed to have kicked off yesterday, June 28th and is heating up even more today. Yea, it has been a very volatile past several weeks with the Google Search results and even I am kind of tired on reporting on this.
- Google Rolling Out Dedicated Perspectives Feature?
Google may be rolling out the dedicated "perspectives" filter, not just the perspectives filter that rolled out a couple of weeks ago, but the perspectives carousel.
- Google Search Product Pricing Graph Over 3-Months
Google is testing showing the price fluctuations of a product in a graph over a three-month period in the search results. We saw product pricing sliders but this is on a graph to show pricing changes over that time period.
- Google Rich Testing Tools Drop Down Selector Now Shows URL Inspection Tool
Google has updated the Google Rich Results test to spell out that the test is coming from the Google URL Inspection tool. This update probably happened when added the new Google-InspectionTool useragent to the crawler list back in May.
- Microsoft: Bing Chat Slow Rollouts Are Random To Reduce Bias
Bing, and other software companies, like Google, tend to roll out new features slowly. So they might roll out a new feature first to 1% of users, then 10%, then 50% and then eventually 100% of users. This rollout is done randomly to reduce bias, Microsoft Bing's Mikhail Parakhin said on Twitter.
- Bing Search Answer Panel Adds Interactive Reaction Emojis
Bing Search lets searchers interact with some of the right bar answer panels using emojis. If you search for [barack obama] and look at the side bar, you will see the option to react to some of the answers given using emojis.
- Google Indoor Camp Trailer
Google has a camp trailer, one of those old fashion looking ones, in the Google Boulder office. Google has trailers or all kinds in their offices but I don't think I've seen this one.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Bing Again with HTTPS label on serp. but now in different variation. older one is covered at @seroundtable, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Google digital unlocked closing soon., Sunny Ujjawal on Twitter
- hreflang is per-page, and you can pick & choose which pages / where you want to set it up., John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't think it's impossible to make directional estimations if you're experienced enough & good with numbers / statistics. (It's not easy though, and many probably don't use 'enough experience' or compensate with iffy tools / automated reports.), John Mueller on Twitter
- That's probably an effect of someone searching for something that's in a shared block of content. It makes sense to filter those out, if it's otherwise just the same thing. I'm guessing the selection varies depending on the details of the query though (lo, John Mueller on Twitter
- The deadline is not changing. Universal Analytics properties will begin turning down on July 1. In addition to Skillshop, this training hub is a good resource for a variety of GA4 users, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- There are multiple types of campaigns and we offer opt outs of GVP for each of them. For some, like TrueView campaigns, it's in Google Ads. For some performance campaigns, like Video Action… 1/2, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- hreflang doesn't change ranking, so you're probably seeing something else, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google recommends importing GA4 conversion data into Google Ads
- Google accused of mis-selling ads on third-party websites for years
- 15 Google Analytics 4 alternatives: Free and low-cost options
- TikTok invites creators to make ads for marketers in new pilot
- Are you ready for Google Analytics 4? Have your say in our poll
- How to use digital PR to drive backlinks and business growth
- How non-retail advertisers can embrace value-based bidding in Google Ads
- A 5-step approach to optimizing websites with millions of pages
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Bounce Rate in Google Analytics 4 (GA4), Omi Sido
- Google’s Measurement Boss On How GA4 Supports The Company’s Privacy Vision, The Drum
Industry & Business
- Introducing OpenAI London, OpenAI
- Local SEO For Good - LIVE, BrightLocal
- Waze job cuts ditch internal ads team, switching to Google, 9to5Google
- Charles Barkley enlists the assistance of Microsoft Bing to refine his golf swing, OnMSFT
Links & Content Marketing
- Learn How to Read Link Profile Charts, Majestic
- AI's Transformative Impact on Future Marketing Strategies, CMSWire
Local & Maps
- How to Sell and Provide Local Citations and Listings Management Services, BrightLocal
- After merger with Google Maps division, Waze gets hit with layoffs, Ars Technica
- Apple Quietly Gives More Google Maps Users a Reason to Jump Ship, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- How Vision Pro's top strap works and when it may be needed, AppleInsider
- How to migrate reminders from Assistant to Google Tasks, Android Central
SEO
- Google Bias Under The Microscope ft Jack Chambers-Ward, iPullRank
- Should You Try To Beat the No. 1 Listing in the Organic Search Results?, BruceClay
- The Ultimate Guide To Online Reputation Management, Go Fish Digital
- A Guide to Seizing Featured Snippet Opportunities, SEO Hacker
PPC
- Advertising industry seeks refunds over YouTube skippable ads, Financial Times
- Google refutes claims it violated its own guidelines and misled advertisers, Engadget
- Tesla’s Advertising Efforts Shift Into Higher Gear: Ads Appear On Google, insideEVs
Search Features
- Bing Chat can tell you the exact prayer timings for your current location for this year's hajj, OnMSFT
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.