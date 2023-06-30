Google Map Your Summer Booth

At the newish Google Pier 57 office in New York City, Google popped up this stand to promote the new mapping features. It looks like a map your summer booth that showcases some of the new AI features Google announced around travel.

Most of these featured were announced at Google I/O and I covered most.

This image was from Instagram.

